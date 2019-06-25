

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Metro Vancouver residents are feeling the pinch at the pump these days, and nearly one-third say gas prices will affect their Canada Day travel plans.

Based on a survey commissioned by Coast Capital Savings, 57 per cent of families say gas prices are affecting their spending on recreation, including eating out and going to events, while 37 per cent say the price of gas will impact whether they'll enroll their kids in summer activities this year.

“As we head into summer vacations, our study shows gas prices are having a real impact on families’ finances in Metro Vancouver,” said Rachel Coyle, vice-president retail operating office for Coast Capital Savings in a news release. “Nearly one-in-three Metro Vancouver residents said that gas prices will impact their travel this Canada Day weekend.”

The survey, which gathered feedback from 401 Metro Vancouver residents earlier in June, also found that 60 per cent of families say gas prices have hurt their ability to build savings.

“Many people are reducing their discretionary spending. That can help households stay on track from a budgeting perspective when there is a strain on day-to-day finances, which is certainly the case for a lot of families right now,” Coyle said.

Last Wednesday some motorists got a brief relief at the pumps and were able to fill up for just 126.9 cents per litre. But the break was short-lived and the price at the pump quickly rose again.

According to tracking site GasBuddy.com, the lowest price for gas in the city on Tuesday morning was in South Vancouver at Petro-Canada near 54th and Kerr and at the Chevron at 57th and Knight. There, drivers could fill up for 131.9 cents per litre.

The margin of error for this sample size is +/- 4.9 per cent 19 times out of 20 at 95 per cent confidence.