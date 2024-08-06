Furniture Barn in Surrey damaged in early morning fire
A fire erupted at a popular furniture store in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
The Surrey Fire Service said the Furniture Barn on 176 Street was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene shortly before 6 a.m., with smoke billowing from the second-floor windows.
Dozens of firefighters and 10 fire trucks responded to the incident.
Asst. Deputy Chief Rich Bodnark told CTV News no one was injured in the fire, and that the cause remains under investigation.
The extent of the damage to Furniture Barn has not been confirmed. CTV News has reached out to the owners for more information.
Furniture Barn recently underwent renovations to its 30,000-square-foot showroom, and unveiled the new look in a social media post just three weeks ago.
