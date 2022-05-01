Funding for new playgrounds coming to 30 B.C. schools, province says

Students at 30 B.C. schools will be getting safer, more accessible playgrounds over the next year, according to the ministry of education.

Each school will be granted $165,000 through the Playground Equipment Program in 2022. According to Friday's announcement from the province, this will benefit more than 7,000 students.

"Taking a break from the classroom and getting time outside to play gives children the opportunity to explore through play-based learning,” said Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside in a statement

“We know having space for kids to play safely is important for families."

Further, the provincial finding will ease the burden of fundraising for new equipment, which often falls to parent advisory councils

"Access to playgrounds tremendously benefits families, children with diverse abilities and disabilities, and is a perfect example of how we can create more inclusive communities," said Andrea Sinclair, president of the B.C. Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils, in a statement.

The province's complete list of which schools will be receiving the funding is available online. The 24 districts receiving the funding include Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, Prince George, and Haida Gwaii.