'Full work stoppage': HandyDART drivers set to walk off the job amid labour dispute

Hundreds HandyDART drivers in Metro Vancouver will walk off the job next week, according to the union.

In a statement Thursday, ATU Local 1724 said a "full work stoppage" will begin Sept. 3 at 5 a.m.

"Our members have had enough. We are walking off the job because our fight is for the future of accessible transit in our city," a statement from the union said.

The escalation of the labour dispute comes after the union says 83 per cent of its members rejected the employer's latest offer.

"Our members don’t want to go on strike because we know how crucial our work is, ensuring that Vancouver seniors and people with disabilities have safe transport to vital and lifesaving appointments – provided by our caring, professional drivers," the union's statement continued.

One sticking point in the negotiations has been wages which the union says are not on par with those in other jurisdictions, leading to staff shortages as workers seek employment elsewhere.

This is a developing story. More to come.