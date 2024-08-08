From the Abbotsford Airshow to the Vancouver Mural Festival, 9 Lower Mainland events to check out this weekend

Festivals abound in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this weekend. Here are some events to check out.

Vancouver Mural Festival

Founded in 2016, the Vancouver Mural Festival says it has grown into a "year-round, world-class, multi-media art consultancy and production agency," but its roots are still in its namesake festival, which began Wednesday and will feature events across the city through Sunday.

A focal point of this year's festival is the Mount Pleasant Street Party, happening daily at the City Centre Artist Lodge and surrounding streets and parking lots Thursday through Sunday. The free event features live art and music across multiple stages, food trucks, vendors and both licensed and alcohol-free bars.

The full list of new 2024 murals, along with a map, a schedule of events, artist bios and more, can be found on the festival website.

African Descent Festival

This weekend also marks the return of the African Descent Festival, which will take place Saturday and Sunday at English Bay Beach.

The two-day celebration of music, art and culture is intended to showcase the "diversity of people of African descent within Vancouver, while recognizing and promoting attitudes of oneness among all ethnic groups and communities," according to organizers.

Admission is free and donations are encouraged. Performances run from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

ThinkNDN Music Festival

The producers of ThinkNDN, a weekly show on Vancouver Co-op Radio, are inviting the public to Grandview Park in East Vancouver on Saturday for "a day of Indigenous musical talents, friends and fun."

The free event runs from noon to 8 p.m. More information can be found on the event listing on Facebook.

Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival

Head to Burnaby's Deer Lake Park on Saturday for the annual Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival.

This year's lineup features legendary American singer Mavis Staples, indie rock band Calexico, Canadian Indigenous singer-songwriter Crystal Shawanda and more.

The free event runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and food and drink will be available for purchase at the festival grounds. More information can be found on the City of Burnaby website.

Fleet Foxes perform at a previous year's Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival in this photo from the city's website. (burnaby.ca)

B.C. Dumpling Festival

A celebration of all types of food wrapped in dough is returning to Coquitlam's Town Centre Park on Saturday.

The third edition of the B.C. Dumpling Festival promises food trucks, vendors, live performances, a dumpling-eating contest and more.

Admission is free and the event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Richmond Sunflower Festival

Richmond Country Farm is hosting the Richmond Sunflower Festival this month. The event began on Thursday and runs through the end of the month.

More than 90 varieties of sunflowers, dahlias and other flowers have been planted across 20 acres for visitors to enjoy between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends and from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

The Ride for Lung Health

The B.C. Lung Foundation's 2024 Ride for Lung Health is taking place Saturday in Delta, South Surrey and White Rock.

The 100-kilometre and 50-kilometre fundraising rides benefit the foundation and Carter's Project, a special initiative dedicated to honouring the memory of Carter Vigh, a nine-year-old boy who died of an asthma attack believed to be exacerbated by wildfire smoke last year.

The fundraising event also includes a free "ride festival" from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tsawwassen Mills, featuring "Zero Gravity bike stunt shows," food trucks and a beer garden.

Fraser Valley festivals

Possibly the largest event of the weekend is happening outside Metro Vancouver proper. Thousands of people are expected to descend on Abbotsford International Airport Friday through Sunday for the annual Abbotsford International Airshow.

For more than 60 years, the airshow has been dazzling onlookers with military and civilian aerial performances, plus ground-based activities celebrating aviation and its history. More information on this year's festival can be found on the airshow's website.

A little farther east, an even older community event is taking place from Friday to Sunday at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

The Chilliwack Fair is the second-oldest continuously running agricultural fair in B.C., and this year's event is the 152nd edition.

With files from MOVE 103.5's Leanne McLaren