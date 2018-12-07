The Vancouver area could see its first snowfall of the season, according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement issued earlier this week and renewed Friday suggests there's a chance of wet snow and freezing rain overnight and into Saturday morning.

The sudden blast of cool weather that has settled over the region was caused by a ridge of high pressure.

In Vancouver the temperature reached -5 C early Friday morning, but felt closer to -7 with the wind chill. Environment Canada expected the temperature to reach a high of 3 C later in the day. The seasonal norm for this time of year is a high of 6 C and a low of 1.

The ridge, which also brought a stretch of sunny weather, is starting to retreat and a weak Pacific weather system is expected to break ground Friday night.

Ahead of the system, the wind will pick up and the clouds will roll in, Environment Canada says.

The temperature is expected to remain above zero overnight, leading the weather agency to predict a mix of wet snow and rain. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Further east and into the Fraser Valley, temperatures may be below the freezing mark and pockets of freezing rain are possible.

