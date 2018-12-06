

CTV Vancouver





Metro Vancouver and parts of the Fraser Valley will see rain and possibly even snow heading into the weekend, Environment Canada is warning.

In a special weather statement issued Thursday morning, the agency said a ridge of high pressure that has led to clear, sunny conditions this week will be replaced by a weak weather system approaching from the Pacific Friday night.

"In advance of this system, cloud cover and winds will increase late in the day and likely hinder surface temperatures from dropping below zero Friday night," the statement said, adding that "a slight chance of freezing rain exists for areas around the Lower Mainland."

The statement covers the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta and the North Shore. In the Fraser Valley, Chilliwack, Hope and Abbotsford could see similar conditions, Environment Canada said.

Daily highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to range between 3 and 5 C across most of the region.

