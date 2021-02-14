VANCOUVER -- Erica Joseph last posted a message on social media around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, but then went missing, say Surrey RCMP.

This caused considerable worry from her friends.

On Saturday afternoon, Surrey RCMP put out a call for help in locating her.

“(Erica) Joseph has not been seen or heard since that time and her whereabouts are unknown,” reads a press release from the unit.

“Police and friends are concerned for her health and well-being,” it continues.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Surrey RCMP for an update, but as of 12 p.m. Sunday, the unit has not shared any additional information on the search for Joseph.

The Saturday news release from the Surrey RCMP does not specify what Joseph wrote in her social media post before she went missing.

Joseph is described as a 37-year-old white woman, 5’4” tall, weighing about 120 lbs. She has short brown hair and wears glasses.

Police say they do not have a description of the clothing she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information of Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous, quoting file number 2021-22321.