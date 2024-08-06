Sex assault suspect arrested after B.C. woman suffers life-threatening injuries in attack

Authorities are investigating a disturbing attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries last week on Vancouver Island.

Officers found the victim "severely assaulted" inside her Campbell River home while responding to a 911 call on Thursday, the RCMP said in a news release.

"Police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to the attack," the Campbell River detachment wrote. "The victim and the man are known to each other."

Charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault and forcible confinement have since been approved against Maitland Campbell.

Authorities have not provided any additional information on the relationship between the victim and suspect, or the circumstances of the crime.

No further details will be shared while the matter is before the courts, the RCMP said.

Campbell's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 9. The suspect has been held in custody in the meantime.

Campbell River RCMP said the incident remains under investigation by the detachment's major crime unit, and asked anyone with information to call authorities at 250-286-6221.