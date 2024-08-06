Multiple fatalities, injuries after crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack: RCMP

A crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Tuesday afternoon resulted in “fatalities” and “multiple” injuries, according to authorities.

Police were called to the scene near Yale Road West around 2:45 p.m.

“Multiple first responders attended the scene to render aid to those involved. Police can confirm that there are fatalities and multiple people injured,” a statement from the BC Highway Patrol said.

Several ambulances were sent to the scene and paramedics cared for five patients, BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News. Four people were taken to hospital in stable condition. One patient in critical condition was transported to the helipad at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and airlifted to another facility.

Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of the Trans-Canada have been closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area and warned to expect major delays in both directions.

There is no anticipated time of reopening for the highway, and Cpl. Dave Noon with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service wrote on social media that the eastbound lanes will stay closed for “several hours.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kaija Jussinoja

This is a developing story and will be updated.