Video shows crane collapsing at massive fire in Vancouver

A construction crane came crashing onto the street during a massive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.

A video posted on social media shows the crane collapsing onto West 41st Avenue as emergency crews were responding to the blaze, which erupted at an under-construction apartment building.

Witnesses also reported hearing several loud explosions.

"We assumed it was gas," said Farnaz Imani, whose family watched the fire from their front stoop just a few blocks away. "It was one of the most terrifying things we've ever seen. The kids were definitely stunned."

It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the fire or crane collapse. B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News that no patients were treated at the scene or transported to hospital.

Mayor Ken Sim, who was briefed by firefighters and police, said the early indications suggest "everyone was safe."

"It seems like that's the case right now," said Sim, who rushed to the area after learning about the fire.

The flames broke out shortly before 7 p.m. near West 41st and Collingwood Street, sending a massive plume of dark smoke over the city.

The mayor described the resulting destruction as "pretty brutal," and said neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

"The whole structure has gone down," Sim said. "There's a building right beside it to the east that caught fire – that looks like a write-off."

Firefighters from neighbouring Richmond and Burnaby were called in to help douse the flames, Sim said.

According to BC Hydro, the blaze also caused a power outage affecting some 760 customers in the area.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Isabella Zavarise