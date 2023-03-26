Freight train crashes into car in Langley

Emergency crews were called to Langley Sunday morning after a collision between a freight train and a car.

Few details have been released, but BC Emergency Health Services has confirmed four ambulances were dispatched to respond to the scene at Production Way and 200 Street at 7:23 a.m.

No patients were transported to the hospital. BCEHS does not confirm fatalities.

CTV News has reached out to the Langley RCMP, CP Rail, and the BC Coroners Service for information, This story will be updated when a response is received.