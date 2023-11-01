VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Freezing rain in forecast prompts warnings, alerts for B.C. Interior

    Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings and special weather statements for much of the Southern Interior as a warm front moves across the region. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings and special weather statements for much of the Southern Interior as a warm front moves across the region.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings and special weather statements for much of the Southern Interior as a warm front moves across the region.

    "As warm air aloft moves over the existing cold air, freezing rain will develop, particularly over higher elevations and highway passes," the weather agency says in its alerts.

    Warnings have been issued for the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) north of the summit to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C), as well as for the South Thompson, 100 Mile, Nicola and Similkameen regions.

    Special weather statements are in effect elsewhere in the Southern Interior, including the Boundary region, the Okanagan Valley and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

    Freezing rain is in the forecast for those regions, with snow and freezing rain likely in regions farther north, according to Environment Canada.

    "Freezing rain will end or change to rain Thursday morning as the cold air erodes," ECCC says. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Utility outages may occur."

    In the Northern Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, West and North Columbia, Kinbasket, North Thompson, Cariboo, Prince George and Chilcotin regions, five to 10 centimetres of snow are expected by the time the storm ends Thursday.

    In the North Okanagan, Shuswap, Chilcotin, Cariboo, and North Thompson regions, there is a potential for freezing rain Thursday morning. 

