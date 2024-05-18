Free Vancouver Comic Arts Festival draws artists from around the world

Hundreds of independent comics artists, writers and enthusiasts made their way to Yaletown Saturday for the 12th edition of VanCAF – the Vancouver Comic Arts Festival.

Founded in 2012 and inspired by its Toronto counterpart, VanCAF describes itself as a "two-day celebration of comics and graphic novels and their creators."

Festival director Jarrett Evan Samson told CTV News this year's edition of the event features nearly 300 exhibitors and special guests at the Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre.

"We do the Roundhouse every year and comics programming all weekend," Samson said.

"Exhibitors from all over the city, the country, the world we're really bringing together to celebrate comics – and to have it free and accessible to the public to bring in some new fans and just make, like, a nice environment for everyone to see how great comics are."

After two years of virtual festivals due to COVID in 2020 and 2021, this year's event is comparable in size to 2019, when there were more than 260 exhibitors and 11,400 people attended.

VanCAF continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and a schedule of workshops, panels, performances and signings can be found on its website.