A major gas line project that got underway in Burnaby this weekend faced its first real test Monday, as drivers navigated several lane closures on a busy stretch of Lougheed Highway during the morning commute.

Lougheed is down to one eastbound lane and one westbound lane between Bainbridge and Kensington due to gas line construction, with the partial closure expected to last for several weeks.

There were slowdowns both ways for drivers Monday morning.

FortisBC is reminding drivers to slow down in the area, which is now full of workers and construction equipment.

Businesses along the stretch remain open.

The work is part of a major gas line upgrade between Vancouver and Coquitlam. It’s the same project that lead to the closure of East 1st Avenue in Vancouver last summer.

Lougheed Highway is down to one lane in each direction between Bainbridge and Kensington in Burnaby for the next few weeks due to major Fortis gas line upgrades. There were delays during the AM rush. Work will wrap in April. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/WNk8DKxaHO — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) March 4, 2019

More closures and detours will soon be in effect as part of the project as well. South bound lanes on Madison Avenue will be closed between Lougheed Highway and Halifax Street starting Tuesday.

And drivers will also face delays on Como Lake Avenue in Coquitlam in the next few weeks as part of the same project, which is replacing a natural gas line that’s been in service since the 1950s.

The upgrade means replacing the old 20-inch line with a new 30-inch line.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we complete construction safely and as quickly as possible,” FortisBC said in an email to CTV News.

There’s no set date when the work along Lougheed in Burnaby will end, FortisBC only saying it is expected to wrap up sometime in April.