A major artery into and out of Vancouver's downtown core has fully reopened after months of construction and traffic headaches.

The barricades between Nanaimo Street and Clark Drive were removed from East 1st Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Parts of the avenue have been closed since May as crews replaced an aging gas line that runs between Vancouver and Coquitlam. A stretch of roadway reopened Sunday, but lanes were still blocked west of Nanaimo until Thursday.

In a statement announcing the opening, the city said it recognized the inconvenience for those who rely on the route.

"It's work that FortisBC had to get done," said Vancouver's general manager of engineering services, Jerry Dobrovolny.

"We're very appreciative to their team for an early opening, as well as to all residents, businesses and commuters for their patience and understanding during this work."

Fortis will continue work between Rupert and Nanaimo streets until early September and partial closures near the Highway 1 overpass are expected to end in early fall.