Emotional pre-Christmas reunions as HMCS Vancouver returns home after a 6-month deployment

Just in time for Christmas, the HMCS Vancouver along with 240 crew members has retuned to Esquimalt Harbour after a six-month deployment.

Early Thursday morning, anticipation was building at CFB Esquimalt as hundreds gathered for long-awaited homecoming.

“I’m waiting for my husband,” said Alysha Caliskan.

“It’s been a long wait,” said Cora Reardon.

On June 5, HMCS Vancouver departed to take part in operations throughout the Indo-Pacific. On Thursday, 184 days later, Vancouver and its crew made their way past the Fisgard Lighthouse near Esquimalt Harbour on the final leg of their journey.

“We’re very proud of him,” said Reardon.

As tensions built on shore, the Canadian Navy vessel turned the corner, pulling along side the jette at CFB Esquimalt.

With minutes feeling like hours for the families, one final act of protocol needed to be followed: The first kiss. Those honours went to Dante Brum-Letourneau and Nadia Tymoshun.

"I got one ticket and that's all I needed,” said Brum-Letourneau.

This was Brum-Letourneau’s first deployment at sea.

"It's a great coming home gift for me on my first deployment,” he said.

"I hope the crew can take pride in the fact that they did an outstanding job,” said Tyson Bergmann, commanding officer of HMCS Vancouver.

Bergmann said the work that took place over the past six months showed Canada’s ability to work alongside its allies on the world stage.

"The deployment was split-up into two phases,” said the commanding officer. “The first phase was our multi-ship readiness training and RIMPAC."

That took place in Hawaii, bringing together nearly 30 partner nations.

The second phase was a four-month deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific where the crew “went on both Operation Horizon and Operation Neon,” said Bergmann.

The HMCS Vancouver also completed a world’s first, rearming its missiles in western Australia.

"Now we have proven that concept for any other nation that wants to go and rearm in western Australia, closer to the theatre of operation."

"It's been a long time away,” said Sarah Sundak

"I'm just so happy, I have not felt this amount of joy in seven months,” said Leila Sundak.

It was an emotion filled reunion in Esquimalt, just in time for the holidays.