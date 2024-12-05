Cyclist dead after East Vancouver crash

A man in his 60s died after being hit by a five-tonne truck while riding his bike in East Vancouver Thursday,

First responders were called to the scene at Kingsway and Nanaimo Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of the crash,

"Despite life-saving attempts by first responders, the cyclist died at the scene," the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement, which added that the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video is urged to call the Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.