VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Cyclist dead after East Vancouver crash

    A man in his 60s died after being hit by a five-tonne truck while riding his bike in East Vancouver Thursday,

    First responders were called to the scene at Kingsway and Nanaimo Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of the crash,

    "Despite life-saving attempts by first responders, the cyclist died at the scene," the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement, which added that the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

    Anyone with information or dash-cam video is urged to call the Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

