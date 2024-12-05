Residents displaced after fire leaves Surrey home uninhabitable

A number of people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a two-storey home in Surrey's Newtown neighbourhood Thursday evening.

The Surrey Fire Department said crews were called to a property on 60A Avenue near 134B Street around 5:30 p.m., and arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

While all the occupants made it out safely, and no one was injured during the firefighting effort, the damage to the home was extensive.

Deputy Fire Chief Shelley Morris told CTV News the property is uninhabitable. Morris could not confirm how many people lived at the home, but said everyone had a place to stay Thursday night.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. Firefighters said an investigation will be launched Friday.