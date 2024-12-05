VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Residents displaced after fire leaves Surrey home uninhabitable

    Firefighters battle a fire at a two-storey home in Surrey, B.C., on Dec. 5, 2024. Firefighters battle a fire at a two-storey home in Surrey, B.C., on Dec. 5, 2024.
    Share

    A number of people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a two-storey home in Surrey's Newtown neighbourhood Thursday evening.

    The Surrey Fire Department said crews were called to a property on 60A Avenue near 134B Street around 5:30 p.m., and arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

    While all the occupants made it out safely, and no one was injured during the firefighting effort, the damage to the home was extensive.

    Deputy Fire Chief Shelley Morris told CTV News the property is uninhabitable. Morris could not confirm how many people lived at the home, but said everyone had a place to stay Thursday night.

    The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. Firefighters said an investigation will be launched Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News