Former CFL, NFL quarterback Joe Kapp dead at age of 85
Joe Kapp was larger than life, on and off the football field.
The fiery quarterback led the B.C. Lions to their first Grey Cup title, then made global headlines more than 45 years later when he came to blows with fellow Hall of Famer Angelo Mosca. Kapp died Monday night at the age of 85.
The Lions confirmed Kapp's passing. The cause of death wasn't immediately divulged but Kapp told the San Jose Mercury News in 2016 he had Alzheimer's disease and was donating his brain for concussion research.
There were reports he also battled dementia for over a decade.
"Joe Kapp will go down as one of the all-time great players for not only our franchise but the entire Canadian Football League," Neil McEvoy, the Lions co-general manager/director of football operations, said in a statement. "Along with helping put the Lions on the map after some lean early years, Joe also served as a trailblazer for quarterbacks making a name for themselves on both sides of the border.
"Our thoughts are with Joe’s wife Jennifer and the entire family at this time."
The six-foot-two, 215-pound Kapp played eight CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (1959-60) and B.C. (1961-1966) before also serving as the Lions GM (1990). He completed 1,476-of-2,709 passes (54.5 per cent) in Canada for 22,725 yards with 136 touchdowns and 129 interceptions.
Kapp, a native of Santa Fe, New Mexico, also ran for 2,784 yards on 579 carries (4.8-yard average) and five TDs. Kapp led B.C. to a Grey Cup appearance in 1963 and the franchise's first league title the following season.
Kapp was definitely a throwback in Canada as instead of avoiding contact, Kapp seemingly went looking for it. And when he found it, rather than run out of bounds the rugged Kapp would lower his shoulder and try to run over or through a defensive player.
"Joe Kapp was tough as nails," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. "While most quarterbacks tried to evade defenders, he would run over them.
"Kapp, in his playing days, epitomized a brash, young league making its mark in the sports world."
Kapp went to the NFL after the '66 season, playing for both Minnesota (1967-69) and the Boston Patriots (1970). Kapp signed with the Vikings in a deal that allowed Canadian receiver Jim Young, a future Canadian Football Hall of Famer, to join the Lions.
Kapp led the Vikings to the Super Bowl in 1969 where they lost 23-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Vikings GM at the time was none other than Jim Finks, who had brought Kapp to Canada with the Calgary Stampeders. Minnesota's head coach was the late Bud Grant, the former Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach whose teams had faced Kapp in Canada.
Kapp, a two-time CFL all-star, is the only quarterback to play in the Rose Bowl, Grey Cup and Super Bowl.
Kapp was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1984 and named to the U.S. college football Hall of Fame in 2004. Kapp is also a member of the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame (1999) and B.C. Lions Wall of Fame.
His No. 22 has been retired by the Lions.
Kapp played his collegiate football at the University of California, Berkeley, leading the school to a Pacific Coast championship in 1958. On Jan. 1, 1959, the Golden Bears lost a 38-12 decision to Iowa in the Rose Bowl.
Kapp was a two-sport star at Cal. He also played basketball on the school's Pacific Coast Conference championship teams (1956-57, 1957-58).
Washington selected Kapp in the 18th round of the 1959 NFL draft. But after the franchise failed to contact Kapp, he accepted an offer from Finks, then the Stampeders GM.
Kapp spent two seasons in Calgary before being dealt to the B.C. Lions. The move came after Kapp suffered a bad knee injury early during the 1960 season but didn't miss any games as he played with it heavily taped.
Kapp led B.C. to a 12-4 record and top spot in the West Division standings in 1963. The Lions dispatched the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the conference final to advance to the Grey Cup game versus the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Vancouver's Empire Stadium.
Hamilton won 21-10 but the game is remembered for Mosca's controversial blow on Lions running back Willie Fleming. Mosca's sideline hit on Fleming while Fleming was on the ground touched off a long-standing feud between players on both teams.
The Lions avenged the Grey Cup loss the following season. After posting a stellar 11-2-3 record, B.C., dispatched Hamilton 36-24 in the Grey Cup game, the first title in franchise history.
But the bad blood never dissipated. In 2011, Kapp and Mosca had a physical altercation during a CFL Alumni Association luncheon in Vancouver.
Video of Kapp shoving flowers in Mosca's face, Mosca retaliating by swinging his cane at Kapp, who then punched Mosca, knocking him to the floor grabbed global attention.
Kapp left for the NFL following the 1966 season. But he returned to B.C. in 1990 as the club's general manager. While Kapp was responsible for recruiting former NFL star Mark Gastineau (who was a flop in the CFL), he did sign Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Doug Flutie.
Flutie spent eight illustrious seasons in Canada (1990-97) with B.C., the Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts before joining the Buffalo Bills in 1998. The former Boston College star was the CFL's outstanding player an unprecedented six times and was a three-time Grey Cup champion.
Flutie was voted as the CFL's top player all-time in a TSN poll in 2006 and two years later was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. Flutie is also a member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame.
Kapp also worked as an actor in the 1970s-'80s, appearing in such TV programs as Ironside, The Six Million Dollar Man, Adam-12 and Police Woman. He also had roles in such movies as The Longest Yard, Semi-Tough, Breakheart Pass and The Frisco Kid.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $US5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
Conservative MP's bill on violence against pregnant women revives abortion debate
A private member's bill from a Conservative backbench MP is stirring up debate over abortion in Canada, though the proposed legislation does not mention it even once.
What travellers need to know ahead of a potential WestJet pilot strike
As hundreds of travellers watch for the impacts of a looming strike led by WestJet pilots, one air passenger rights advocate says the travel chaos exposes 'troubling' cracks in Canada's passenger protection system.
Hudson's Bay announces layoffs amid efforts to 'flatten the organization'
Hudson's Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. The Canadian retail arm of Hudson's Bay Co. says the layoffs will impact corporate roles and brings the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500.
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Alberta Wildfire information unit Manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Brair will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.
Trudeau says his government would never implement Liberal party policy on traceable online sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made it clear on Tuesday that a government led by him would not ever implement the recently passed Liberal party policy aimed at fighting disinformation online by requiring platforms to have 'material whose sources can be traced.'
Amber Alert lifted in Quebec after baby found 'safe and sound'
An Amber Alert issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing child has ended.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Rescuers searching for boater missing in Cowichan Valley
Rescuers are searching a lake in the Cowichan Valley after a boater was reported missing Tuesday.
-
'We have heard you': Beloved Old Town exhibit at Royal B.C. Museum to reopen
The "Old Town" exhibit at the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria is set to reopen more than a year after it closed due to "decolonization" efforts and museum redesigns.
-
View Royal apartment fire sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation injuries Monday night after a fire engulfed an apartment suite in View Royal.
Calgary
-
UCP promises safe streets, announces plan to monitor offenders on bail
The second week of Alberta's election campaign continues as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Edmonton.
-
Truck rolls in Mission Safeway parking lot, crashing into empty car
Calgary police are investigating a rollover in the parking lot of the Mission Safeway.
-
Calgary man, charged in 2021 hit-and-run, wanted on warrants
A man charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in February 2021 has missed his court appearance, prompting police to issue a warrant for his arrest.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Alberta Wildfire information unit Manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Brair will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m.
-
Wildfire payments available to evacuees gone for 7 days total, not consecutive, Alberta clarifies
The emergency financial support for wildfire evacuees will be available to people forced out of their homes for a total of seven days, not seven consecutive days, the province clarified Tuesday.
-
UCP promises safe streets, announces plan to monitor offenders on bail
The second week of Alberta's election campaign continues as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Ontario man 'outraged' to find licence stripped after admitting himself to hospital in mental health crisis
Navigating the depths of a mental health crisis in 2021, Austin Smith checked himself into a downtown Toronto psychiatric hospital, a decision that would unknowingly leave him without a driver's licence for years to come.
-
Toronto school takes down Mother's Day message following criticism
Some parents in Toronto are calling out a school for posting what they claim was a 'harmful' and 'exclusionary' Mother's Day greeting.
-
The Blue Jays found the 50/50 winner of 'life-changing' $2.9M prize
The winner of the nearly $3 million Toronto Blue Jays 50/50 draw has finally been found.
Montreal
-
Amber Alert lifted in Quebec after baby found 'safe and sound'
An Amber Alert issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing child has ended.
-
Short-term rental crackdown: New Quebec bill sets $100K fine for illegal Airbnbs
Quebec has followed through on its promise to crack down short-term rentals and introduced a bill in the national assembly that would tighten the rules on platforms like Airbnb.
-
Flawed licensing exam led to half of Quebec nursing students failing, report finds
Hundreds of nursing candidates were deprived of their right to practice because their professional order made them artificially fail the exam.
Winnipeg
-
Escaped Manitoba prisoner captured, search continues for second prisoner
Manitoba RCMP has arrested one of the two escaped prisoners from The Pas Correctional Facility.
-
Suspicious man drew machete, jumped on police vehicle before being shot: IIU report
Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit will not pursue charges against an RCMP officer who fatally shot a male suspect while responding to a stabbing in December of 2021.
-
'Risk of a breakdown': Manitoba Hydro tackling the threat of zebra mussels
An invasive aquatic species that has been spotted in the province’s waterways is prompting Manitoba Hydro to take action.
Saskatoon
-
Serial arsonist set 29 separate fires, Saskatoon police say
A man is accused of targeting garbage and recycling bins in 29 separate acts of arson in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. woman charged with husband's murder died in jail awaiting psychiatric care, inquest hears
A woman who died in a Saskatchewan jail was waiting to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital, according to inquest testimony.
-
Sask. police searching for inmate that escaped healing lodge
A warrant has been issued for an inmate who went missing from a Saskatchewan healing lodge.
Regina
-
'Bedard effect': Regina Pats' captain makes immediate impact in Chicago following draft lottery
Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard won’t officially be a member of the Chicago Blackhawks until June 28 when the NHL Draft takes place in Nashville, Tenn., but the 17-year-old has already had a significant impact on the franchise and city.
-
Jobs and services at risk as U of R makes cuts to address budgetary shortfall
The University of Regina (U of R) has started making cuts to address a budgetary shortfall that has left them about $2.5 million short this year.
-
Saskatchewan-born journalist wins Pulitzer Prize for podcast exploring residential school
A Saskatchewan-born journalist was awarded a Pulitzer Prize on Monday for her podcast exploring her father’s experience at a residential school.
Atlantic
-
'We have no choice': Halifax school support staff to strike Wednesday
Support staff at Halifax-area schools are set to walk off the job Wednesday.
-
Wildfire burns over 110 hectares in Nova Scotia’s Digby County
A wildfire in southwest Nova Scotia continues to burn but officials say it's no longer spreading.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of the Cape Breton Highlands
Parts of the Cape Breton Highlands are under a springtime snowfall warning Tuesday.
London
-
London, Ont. born Petes' goalie standing in the way of Knights winning OHL Championship
A win by the Peterborough Petes over North Bay in game seven of the Eastern Conference Final Monday night, means the final series starts at Budweiser Gardens in London.
-
IN HER OWN WORDS
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.
-
RBC funding to cover training for nurses in Huron County
A mock “code blue” would test anyone’s abilities under pressure, which is the point of the nurses training happening at the Clinton Public Hospital Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
One person shot and killed during interaction with police in Kirkland Lake
One person was shot and killed by police in Kirkland Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $US5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
-
Almost four months later, cleanup continues of oil spill in Sudbury's Ramsey Lake
Oil from a ruptured heating oil tank that spilled into Ramsey Lake last winter is still being cleaned up.
Kitchener
-
GRT union ratifies contract, bus service to resume Thursday
Unifor Local 4304, the union representing Grand River Transit (GRT) workers, has ratified a new collective agreement, meaning the strike impacting buses is coming to an end.
-
TikToker compares Canadian real estate prices to private islands and castles
Not ready to shell out $1.8 million for a duplex in downtown Kitchener? Your money might be better spent on a cliff-top Swedish castle for nearly the same price, according to Canadian TikToker “Millennial Moron.”
-
'Our family has gone through hell and back': Bradley Pogue’s mother reacts to son’s killer submitting documents to appeal life sentence
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue has submitted documents to appeal his life sentence.