Former B.C. premier John Horgan to step down as MLA

Former B.C. premier John Horgan addressed the legislature Thursday with his farewell speech.

Horgan addressed the legislature Thursday, joking, "you may recall last fall I was the premier.”

In his farewell speech, Horgan said he’s been spending time being a “regular human being” since that time, doing housework and standing in line at the grocery store and wondering why icing sugar is in short supply.

He said he tried his level best and he teared up as he thanked everyone for the time he’s spent at the legislature. MLAs gave him a standing ovation.

Several MLAs could be seen wiping away tears during the statement, which was heartfelt and light.

Horgan recalled his time in office, including being a government staffer. He said he did his best to be a part of the “extraordinary institution.” He also spoke about the pandemic and natural disasters that struck the province while he was premier, and the importance of cooperation.

He rose to extended applause and introduced several people, including his wife Ellie.

He then said he sought leave to make a statement and sit elsewhere. Members of the Opposition could be seen waving him over to their side, jokingly.

Horgan was premier from 2017 until 2022. He stepped down from the province's top job after battling cancer for a second time left his energy levels depleted.

Horgan was first elected as the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca on Vancouver Island in 2005. He led the B.C. NDP from 2014 to 2022.

After his speech Thursday, the former premier confirmed to reporters that he planned to resign as an MLA sometime next month. He said he cannot explicitly announce his resignation on the floor of the legislature without immediately resigning his seat.