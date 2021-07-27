VANCOUVER -- A former member of the RCMP has been sentenced in a breach of trust case based in Kelowna, B.C.

The Crown confirmed Tuesday that Brian Burkett has been sentenced to 9 months' imprisonment.

However, Judge Michelle Daneliuk will allow Burkett to serve conditionally in the community.

Burkett was charged with seven counts of breach of trust back in 2019, all of which the BC Prosecution Service said involved allegations of misconduct.

The prosecution said at the time that the allegations dated back to 2015 and 2016.

The Crown altered the charge, combining the seven counts into one, and Burkett pleaded guilty, according to Castanet.net.

The Okanagan-based agency reported it was alleged that Burkett had pursued sexual relationships with seven women he'd met while on the job. Some of those women were victims of domestic assaults.

The court heard allegations in the case ranged from sexually suggestive texts and naked photos to sex with an implication that he would make a charge against the victim go away.

Burkett is no longer with the RCMP, having quit his job five years ago after an RCMP internal code of conduct hearing had been scheduled.