Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro impounded after drivers caught street racing in Surrey, each fined $736: RCMP

Two cars are in the process of being towed in a photo posted on Surrey RCMP's Twitter page on May 25, 2023. Mounties say the drivers were going 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone and each one was ticketed $736 as a result. (Twitter/ Surrey RCMP) Two cars are in the process of being towed in a photo posted on Surrey RCMP's Twitter page on May 25, 2023. Mounties say the drivers were going 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone and each one was ticketed $736 as a result. (Twitter/ Surrey RCMP)

