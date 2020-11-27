Advertisement
Following record-breaking day, B.C.'s final COVID-19 update of the week is this afternoon
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER -- British Columbians can expect another update Friday from provincial health officials as COVID-19 case counts keep rising.
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the final update of the week in a news conference in the afternoon.
CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.
B.C. hit another record-breaking number Thursday when health officials added 887 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
Thirteen more people have died, the second day in a row the province has hit that mark.
And another 294 people are in hospital, 64 of whom are being treated in intensive care.