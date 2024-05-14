Police called in transit bus to help deal with 'hundreds of intoxicated youth' in Port Moody last weekend

A TransLink bus was dispatched to Sasamat Lake in Port Moody Friday night as police dealt with "hundreds of intoxicated youths at closing time."

Authorities called in the "large bus" to transport the youths away from the area, The Port Moody Police Department said in a news release Tuesday, adding that the young people were blocking parts of Bedwell Bay Road and – in some cases – attempting to hail rides from strangers.

Police did not say where the youths were taken, nor how many were transported by bus. A photo shared with the news release shows a bus displaying "150 White Pine Beach."

TransLink's Route 150 runs between White Pine Beach Road on the shore of Sasamat Lake and Coquitlam Central Station. It operates seasonally on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, with the last scheduled bus departing the lake area before 7:30 p.m. It does not normally run on Fridays.

CTV News has reached out to TransLink for more information about its involvement in Friday's situation.

Officers were first called to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. for a report of a young person who had been pepper-sprayed at the main beach, the PMPD said.

"Both the victim and suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival," the news release reads.

Friday's incidents were followed by more issues on Saturday, according to police, who said they dealt with "traffic gridlock" and impaired driving at Sasamat Lake that afternoon.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers were called to the lake for a report that a male youth had been "shot multiple times with a BB gun and then pepper-sprayed."

The boy was treated at the scene and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

“It seems a lot of these calls for service involve alcohol and unsupervised youths,” said Const. Sam Zacharias, in the news release.

“Though these issues are not new to the lake, we once again remind parkgoers to leave the alcohol at home, plan a safe ride home, and to pack their patience.”

The PMPD said it "will continue to increase patrols at the lake as weather permits."