Canada's best new restaurant is in Victoria, 20 B.C. restaurants make top 100 list

A B.C. establishment secured the No. 1 spot on Canada's Best New Restaurant list and a total of 20 made the country's top 100 for 2024.

Marilena, a café and raw bar in B.C.'s capital, took the first spot as a new restaurant and also claimed the 27th spot in a separate top 100 list.

"We are so proud of our dedicated and committed team who strives each and every day to deliver the best possible hospitality experience for our amazing guests and community in Victoria," a statement from the restaurant shared on social media Tuesday said.

The annual Best Restaurants list has been in production for a decade and is a collaboration between 150 culinary experts. The judging panel includes chefs, sommeliers, restaurant owners, bartenders and bon vivants.

A Vancouver restaurant was also named on the Best New Restaurant list. Magari by Oca, an Italian restaurant serving fresh pasta, took the 10th spot.

The list of B.C. restaurants, including where they fell in the Canada's Best 100 list, are below:

7. Published on Main (Vancouver)

10. Kissa Tanto (Vancouver)

14. St. Lawrence (Vancouver)

16. L'Abattoir (Vancouver)

20. AnnaLena (Vancouver)

22. Boulevard (Vancouver)

27. Marilena (Victoria)

28. Wild Blue (Whistler)

37. Botanist (Vancouver)

42. Maenam (Vancouver)

47. Mott 32 (Vancouver)

48. La Quercia (Vancouver)

59. Masayoshi (Vancouver)

62. Burdock & Co. (Vancouver)

64. Cioppino's (Vancouver)

67. Hawksworth (Vancouver)

78. Tetsu Sushi Bar (Vancouver)

82. Savio Volpe (Vancouver)

86. Elephant (Vancouver)

90. Sushi Hil (Vancouver)