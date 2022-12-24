Flood watches issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley amid storm

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches for several regions of the Lower Mainland, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

"A significant rainfall pattern is moving across the southern coast of B.C today and into early next week," the centre said in a statement Saturday.

"Rainfall amounts in the 25-70-millimetre range have been observed over the South Coast over the past 24 hours. Snowmelt is occurring at lower elevations."

Howe Sound and the North Shore mountains were also under a flood watch Saturday, while the remainder of the South Coast, including the Sunshine Coast, were under a high streamflow advisory.

A flood watch means "river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull," according to the river forecast centre.

"Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur."

A high streamflow advisory means "river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected."

The centre said river levels "have started to experience accelerated rising in most areas," and additional rainfall in the forecast from Sunday through Tuesday could lead to "persistent flood hazards" next week.

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley were subject to rainfall warnings Saturday, with Environment and Climate Change Canada predicting 25 to 50 millimetres of rain in most areas.

Higher rainfall totals were forecast for the North Shore mountains, and the weather agency warned that the recent bitter cold in the region meant frozen ground would have "a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall."

"Localized flooding due to water pooling and ice-clogged drainage" was also predicted.