Fishers fined $29K, banned from B.C. fishing lodge for illegal catches
Three people, including the operator of a British Columbia fishing lodge, have been fined $29,000 after they were found guilty last month of multiple fishing-related offences.
Provincial court records show Yu Rang Tang, Bai Jia Ye and Sheng Hui Zhao were all convicted on Feb. 8 of possessing more than twice the daily quota of clams, and for possessing a prohibited clam species. Ye was also found guilty of an additional charge of possessing more than twice the daily quota of rockfish.
The charges stem from a Fisheries and Oceans Canada investigation that began in September 2022.
The federal agency says its officers were on patrol in Egmont, B.C., when they saw three people fishing from the dock of a fishing lodge that is also a private home.
During the inspection, the officers found the recreational fishers had together caught 14 rockfish, 969 Manilla clams, one oyster, 83 varnish clams and 12 butter clams, according to a DFO release last week.
The agency says the butter and varnish clams were prohibited from harvest at that time due to potential contamination, while the daily limit of rockfish for a licensed angler is one fish per day and the daily limit for clam fishing is 60 clams per day.
The officers seized all of the fish and shellfish as evidence, according to authorities.
Along with the fines, the three fishers were handed fishing prohibitions and were banned from attending the fishing lodge for periods of one to two years, according to the DFO.
"The significant fines and prohibitions handed down in this case underscore the seriousness of violating fishing rules and regulations under Canada’s Fisheries Act intended to protect and preserve at-risk fish populations," the DFO said in the release.
The agency says excessive harvesting continues to pose a significant risk to the sustainability of Canada's aquatic ecosystems.
Rockfish species are especially susceptible to overfishing, according to the DFO, because they are slow to grow and reproduce, staying close to their home habitats over their lifespans, which average about 75 years.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Auditor general's office fires two workers who made extra cash with federal contracts
The office of Canada's auditor general confirms it fired two employees after discovering they were making extra money from federal contracts on the side.
Canadian airline market on path to consolidation, raising risk of higher fares
After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada's airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
Canadian game inspired by Wordle says it hasn't been targeted as owner fights 'clones'
Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Carbon tax 'just makes sense' Trudeau says amid ramped up opposition to price hike across Canada
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Olivia Munn reveals she underwent double mastectomy after breast cancer diagnoses
Olivia Munn has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, thanking her doctors and urging fans to calculate their own risk assessment.
'We will never, ever sell the LCBO,' Doug Ford says amid Ontario protests
Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused the union leader representing LCBO workers of lying about its privatization as members protested outside of MPP's offices this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.