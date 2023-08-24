First Nations 'shutting down' access to popular B.C. park until Sept. 30

Two B.C. First Nations say they are "shutting down the public access" to a popular provincial park on their traditional territories, and won't be reopening the area for more than a month.

In a joint statement issued Thursday, the Líl̓wat and N’Quatqua First Nations say they are closing access to Pipi7iyekw, better known as Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, until National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30.

"In this time of reconciliation, Líl̓wat Nation and N'Quatqua First Nation are asserting our Title and Rights to our shared unceded territory to take this time to harvest and gather our resources within our territories," the statement reads.

"Our goal is to ensure our well-being for our future. We are asking you to help in honoring us by providing us with sufficient time and space that we require to conduct our Nt'akmen within our lands."

The statement references a variety of legal grounds for asserting the nations' right to close the park, including the goals of the provincial park's Visitor Use Management Strategy and its Management Action Plan, as well as the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the Supreme Court of Canada's Tsilhqot'in decision affirming Indigenous land rights.

It's unclear whether the provincial government was made aware of the nations' plans to restrict access to the park before Thursday's announcement. CTV News has reached out to the nations and to the province for more information on the situation, and this story will be updated if responses are received.

In recent years, Joffre Lakes has grown into one of B.C.'s best-known and most popular provincial parks, largely thanks to Instagram and other social media sites, where users have flocked to share photos of the lakes' turquoise-blue waters.

The park drew more than 196,000 visitors in 2019, a 222 per cent increase from the number who visited in 2010.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Joffre Lakes has been one of several popular parks subject to day pass requirements aimed at avoiding overcrowding.