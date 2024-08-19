First Nation commemorates Shuswap wildfire destruction as homes near completion

When the Bush Creek East fire went from a slow burn to a full conflagration on Aug. 18 of 2023, members of the Skwlax te Secwepemculecw First Nation fled for their lives, some jumping into canoes and boats to escape the raging flames. One year later, they spoke about their experiences and celebrated everyone’s safe escape.

The community gathered Sunday for a walk from the site of the first destruction to the site of speeches by their chief and other local leaders at the Quaaout Lodge.

“We lost but we also saved a lot, too,” observed Kukpi7/chief James Tomma, whose own home was destroyed in the fire. “It was a few days after the catastrophe the rebuild-recovery team first met.”

About three quarters of the families displaced when three subdivisions burned down are living in temporary housing on reserve land as permanent homes are in various stage of completion.

“I'm super proud of what the chief and his people have done here because it just doesn’t happen this fast,” said Paul Gamble, the Skwlax Fire Chief, who noted the band’s construction companies and other stakeholders jumped into action.

As part of the commemoration events, members of the community planted dozens of trees to symbolize returning the landscape to its natural state. The band plans to begin an aggressive reforestation project next year.

With one third of all structures on the reserve destroyed, it’ll take some time for the community to complete its rebuilding and recovery goals, but the work is now well underway.

“Me as Kukpi7 (chief), I'll be last, so I'm slated to move back in, I think in December,” said Tomma. “Then we'll have 100 per cent of the band members back.”