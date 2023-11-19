Firefighters knock down large blaze at Surrey bank

Over two dozen firefighters were at the scene of a blaze inside a bank in Surrey early Sunday morning.

Surrey Fire Service Asst. Chief Greg McRobbie told CTV News the call came in at 5:04 a.m. for a structure fire at 10155 King George Blvd.—a Bank of Montreal branch.

He said heavy, black smoke was billowing from the building when crews arrived.

Twenty-six firefighters responded, and they were able to knock down the fire quickly.

There were no known injuries, McRobbie added.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

CTV News has reached out to the Surrey RCMP for more information and will update this story if a response is received.