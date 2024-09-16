B.C. machete attacks prompt call for federal action from attorney general

British Columbia’s attorney general is urging the federal government to regulate machetes, citing multiple random and “devastating” attacks using these types of weapons in the province’s urban centres.

Niki Sharma has published a letter where she asks her federal counterpart to explore a number of possible measures, including classifying machetes as prohibited weapons thereby making possessing and carrying them illegal and enabling them to be seized and destroyed by police.

“These bladed knives are particularly dangerous weapons, capable of inflicting life-altering and life-ending injuries. They serve no legitimate purpose on modern Canadian city streets, yet they are readily and cheaply available without restrictions,” the letter says.

Speaking about the need for such a move at a news conference Sunday, Premier David Eby cited a “horrific” recent attack in downtown Vancouver where one man was killed and another had his hand severed. Police have not released any information about the type of weapon used in the homicide and maiming. Less than 24 hours before Eby made that statement, a man was taken to hospital after being slashed in the face in downtown Vancouver.

“These incidents have devastating consequences to victims and undermine the public’s sense of safety and confidence in the justice system,” Sharma’s letter says, adding that people alleged to have perpetrated these crimes have included people in mental health crisis, those with extensive criminal histories and youth.

Both Sharma and Eby have noted that the U.K. is set to criminalize the possession, manufacturing, import and sale of these weapons later this month.

“I encourage your government to explore similar reforms to better protect Canadians from the risk of machetes, with appropriate consideration of any limited legitimate uses they may have in specialized sectors, like agriculture or hunting,” Sharma’s letter says.

Ahead of the U.K. law coming into effect, people are being urged to turn in these weapons by dropping them off at police stations or in so-called “safe surrender” bins. A buyback program is also underway, enabling people to claim compensation in some circumstances.

The Criminal Code of Canada already classifies some knives – including switchblades, butterfly knives and push daggers – as prohibited weapons, meaning possessing them is an offence and allowing police to seize them. Amending the legislation to include machetes and machete-style weapons is one reform proposed by Sharma, who concludes her letter by saying she is open to discussing other possibilities.