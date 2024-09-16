B.C. reaches agreement-in-principle for early pensions for wildfire crews
The B.C. government has reached an agreement-in-principle to provide early pensions for the province's wildfire crews.
The B.C. General Employees' Union has been negotiating with the government to provide firefighters with retirement provisions similar to those of ambulance paramedics and prison staff – which would allow them to receive their earliest pensions up to five years before other public sector workers.
While eligibility is still being determined, it's expected that "the majority of workers" directly employed by the B.C. Wildfire Service would qualify, the Ministry of Forests said in a news release.
"We owe a deep debt of gratitude to the selfless firefighters whose brave and heroic efforts have got us through some of the most devastating wildfire seasons on record," said Premier David Eby, in the release.
"More than that, firefighters deserve fair pay and security in retirement, so they are treated with dignity – whether it's at the end of a response call or the end of their careers."
Officials said they hope to finalize the agreement early next year, with the changes taking effect in 2026.
