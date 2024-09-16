'Won't change us': After $5M lottery win, B.C. couple buys McDonald's breakfast

Winning a massive lottery jackpot is a life-changing event – but B.C. residents Robert Beaulieu and Marie LePage have vowed their $5-million Lotto 6/49 prize will not change who they are as people.

Before claiming their fortune from the Sept. 11 draw, the Surrey couple told the B.C. Lottery Corporation that Beaulieu went for breakfast at McDonald's.

"I got upset because I forgot to give him the coupons," said LePage, in a statement from the BCLC.

"This is going to change the way we live, but it won’t change us."

The couple said they were already in the process of moving back to their hometown of Montreal when they received their sudden windfall, and will be using some of the money to upgrade the property – including the installation of an in-ground pool.

"I told my brother who’s leading the renovation that we have room to expand the renovation a little bit," said LePage.

They also plan to live more "stress-free" while offering more support to their children, she said.

The odds of winning the main Lotto 6/49 jackpot – which requires matching all six numbers drawn without using the bonus number – are approximately one in 14 million, according to the BCLC.

The odds of winning a prize in the Gold Ball draw depend on the number of tickets sold.