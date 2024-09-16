VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Won't change us': After $5M lottery win, B.C. couple buys McDonald's breakfast

    Robert Beaulieu and Marie LePage, of Surrey, B.C., won $5 million in the Sept. 11, 2024 Lotto 6/49 draw. (BCLC) Robert Beaulieu and Marie LePage, of Surrey, B.C., won $5 million in the Sept. 11, 2024 Lotto 6/49 draw. (BCLC)
    Share

    Winning a massive lottery jackpot is a life-changing event – but B.C. residents Robert Beaulieu and Marie LePage have vowed their $5-million Lotto 6/49 prize will not change who they are as people.

    Before claiming their fortune from the Sept. 11 draw, the Surrey couple told the B.C. Lottery Corporation that Beaulieu went for breakfast at McDonald's.

    "I got upset because I forgot to give him the coupons," said LePage, in a statement from the BCLC.

    "This is going to change the way we live, but it won’t change us."

    The couple said they were already in the process of moving back to their hometown of Montreal when they received their sudden windfall, and will be using some of the money to upgrade the property – including the installation of an in-ground pool.

    "I told my brother who’s leading the renovation that we have room to expand the renovation a little bit," said LePage.

    They also plan to live more "stress-free" while offering more support to their children, she said.

    The odds of winning the main Lotto 6/49 jackpot – which requires matching all six numbers drawn without using the bonus number – are approximately one in 14 million, according to the BCLC.

    The odds of winning a prize in the Gold Ball draw depend on the number of tickets sold.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Singh challenged on carbon tax stance as MPs return to Ottawa

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh still won't say whether his party would scrap the federal carbon pricing program if elected, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is increasing his calls for the NDP to vote non-confidence in the Liberals and trigger a 'carbon tax election.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News