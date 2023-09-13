Fire destroys large structure in Vanier Park encampment

Fire has destroyed a large structure inside a homeless encampment in Vancouver’s Vanier Park.

Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department said both firefighters and officers were called to the park around 1 a.m. and found one structure completely engulfed in flames.

“The cause of the fire may be suspicious, but because of the cooking materials, drug paraphernalia and the heating equipment on site, the exact cause is still unknown,” Visintin wrote in an email to CTV News.

No one was inside the structure at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Among the charred debris inside the park Wednesday morning were small propane tanks, spray paint cans and an electric scooter with a melted wheel.

Lindsay MacKinnis lives near the encampment and said people were watching the flames from her building.

“They had a perfect view, they heard explosions and all sorts of chaos,” MacKinnis said. “The sirens were so loud and close I thought I had my windows open.”

MacKinnis came to the park Wednesday morning to check on the people who had been living there.

“I know a couple of the people that are in here. They have their issues, but who doesn't?” she said. “They’ve always been really nice, keeping our property from having any criminal activity.”

Vanier Park update: a structure was completely destroyed by fire overnight. Thankfully no one was inside at the time and no injuries reported. Here's some of the debris found there this morning. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/Npmn4Z25X9 — Alissa Thibault (@AlissaMThibault) September 13, 2023

MAN ARRESTED

Just before noon, CTV News crews witnessed one man in handcuffs in the back of a police wagon. He was identified as one of the residents from the park. It’s unclear what led to his arrest.

Police on scene also recovered what appeared to be a rifle. CTV News has reached out to police for more information

Sanitation crews from the City of Vancouver were also called in again to remove more garbage and items from the only structure still standing in the park.

Some of the items recovered include two 200-pound propane tanks, a flat screen TV, a mini fridge, gas containers, and numerous knives.