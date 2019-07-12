Fire crews respond to industrial blaze on Annacis Island
Fire crews were in Delta Friday morning responding to a warehouse fire.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 8:56AM PDT
Delta fire crews were on Annacis Island Friday early morning, responding to an industrial fire.
Flames could be seen coming from a truck loading bay at a warehouse on Chester Road and Cliveden Avenue.
There is no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.