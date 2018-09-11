

CTV Vancouver





Flames tore through piles of lumber at a wood recycling business in Langley, B.C. overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at Cloverdale Fuel on 102B Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen as crews dumped water onto scrap lumber at the facility.

Firefighters spent hours using excavators to dig out the stubborn fire burning through the piles. They expected to be on scene well into the day as they continued to search for hot spots.

Officials said a previous fire at the same location took three days to fully extinguish.