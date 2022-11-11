Ferry from downtown Vancouver to Nanaimo launching in 2023, company says

A new company has promised to deliver high-speed ferry service between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo, with a planned launch in summer 2023.

The Vancouver Island Ferry Company said it will take around 70 minutes to get from the Vancouver Convention Centre to the Nanaimo Port Authority Terminal, on a pair of catamaran vessels with a 350-passenger capacity.

Details on the schedule and fares will be shared early next year, the company said.

"Islanders and mainlanders have been asking for a modern, fast and cost-effective way to travel between the Island and Vancouver. We are so excited to be bringing forward an essential transportation service to the region and are committed to its long-term success," CEO Alastair Caddick said in a news release. "We can not wait to welcome guests aboard."

The Vancouver Island Ferry Company, which was founded earlier this year, said it's collaborating with the Snuneymuxw First Nation, the Nanaimo Port Authority and Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre.

In a statement, Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said the new ferry service promises "increased economic activity and easier access to everything that is important to us."

"It means business and commerce can flow smoothly across the Salish sea - which is good for Nanaimo, good for Vancouver Island and a really important step in securing a prosperous future for all of us," Krog said.

The idea of a fast ferry connecting Vancouver to Nainamo has been teased for years, most recently in 2021.

CTV News has reached out to the Vancouver Island Ferry Company for more information on its preparations, and whether there are any significant hurdles to cross before its planned launch next summer.