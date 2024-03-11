Ferries between Metro Vancouver, Victoria cancelled due to wind warning
A wind warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada has prompted BC Ferries to cancel some Monday afternoon sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route.
The weather agency warned residents of Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands of strong winds that could cause damage on Monday evening.
It says a frontal system will bring southeast winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h to the region. It adds the wind will ease before midnight.
“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur,” the weather warning reads.
As a result, the ferry service has cancelled the following sailings:
- 12 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 2 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
- 4 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
In addition, the 7 p.m. sailing departing Tsawwassen and 9 p.m. departing Swartz bay are currently at risk of being cancelled, BC Ferries announced.
Later Monday afternoon, BC Ferries also cancelled the remainder of the day’s sailings between Comox and Powell River due to forecasted conditions in the Strait of Georgia. The cut sailings are between 3:45 and 8:45 p.m.
Monday’s Tsawwassen to Nanaimo ferries are still running, but the ferry provider warned the 8:15 and 10:45 p.m. sailings are at risk of being cancelled.
