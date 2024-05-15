VANCOUVER
    • Drive-by pellet gun shootings in Campbell River, B.C., prompt warning to teens

    The Campbell River RCMP shared this photo of a recently seized air soft gun on May 15, 2024. The Campbell River RCMP shared this photo of a recently seized air soft gun on May 15, 2024.
    Teenagers have been driving around Campbell River and shooting water gel blasters and air sort guns at passersby, hitting several in the face and neck, according to police.

    Mounties say there has been a recent uptick in reports of these incidents in recent weeks.

    "In one instance, only a pair of sunglasses prevented the victim from being hit in the eye," a news release from the detachment Wednesday said.

    The Campbell River RCMP is warning the young people involved that their actions could have consequences they may not have fully considered – including criminal charges and driver's licence suspensions.

    "Realistically, the young people carrying out these shootings think they are just having a bit of fun. However, there is a very real chance of injury even with the water pellets or plastic BB pellets that these guns shoot," Const Maury Tyre wrote.

    "Simply put, if it can hurt you, even in a minor fashion, it's just not okay, and the police will address it accordingly."

    Police are asking anyone who has information about any of these incidents to call 250-286-6221.

