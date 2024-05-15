B.C.'s COVID vaccine mandate for health-care workers survives court challenges
B.C.'s ongoing mandate that health-care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 survived a legal challenge this week, though the judge in the case remitted part of the provincial health officer's order back to her for reconsideration.
Issued Friday and published online Monday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Simon R. Coval's ruling dealt with three separate lawsuits brought against Dr. Bonnie Henry in her role as the provincial health officer.
All three cases sought judicial review of Henry's most recent order regarding vaccination requirements for health-care workers, which she issued on Oct. 5, 2023.
By that time, B.C. was the only province in Canada that had not lifted its vaccine mandate for such workers, though "certain hospitals" in Ontario and Nova Scotia retained similar rules, according to Coval's decision.
The decision indicates more than 1,800 health-care workers lost their jobs in B.C. because they chose not to be vaccinated after the mandate first took effect in 2021.
Most of the 15 petitioners in the three cases were among those fired workers, though at least one retired before he could be dismissed for refusing to comply with the mandate.
The petitioners challenged the reasonableness of Henry's orders on several grounds, including:
- that COVID was no longer "an immediate and significant risk" to public health in October 2023;
- that unvaccinated workers did not pose "any greater risk to vulnerable patients" than vaccinated ones;
- and that workers who held "purely administrative" positions or did their jobs remotely should have been exempt from the mandate.
Some of the petitioners also argued that the orders violated their rights under either Section 2 or Section 7 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Section 2 protects the right to freedom of conscience and religion, among other rights. Section 7 protects the right to "life, liberty and security of the person," which people cannot be deprived of "except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice."
Coval dismissed nearly all of the petitioners' claims, with the exception of the question of exemptions for administrative and remote workers, which the judge ordered Henry to reconsider.
Risk and reasonableness
Coval's decision spends dozens of paragraphs reviewing the evidence Henry considered when making her October 2023 orders. It notes, however, that a judge's role in reviewing an administrative decision of this type is to evaluate the decision-maker's reasoning, rather than to substitute the decision the judge would have made when presented with the same evidence.
"Reasons must be read 'in light of the record and with due sensitivity to the administrative regime in which they were given,'" the decision explains, quoting from previous rulings.
"Absent exceptional circumstances, a reviewing court will defer to an administrative decision-maker’s factual findings."
Using this framework, Coval concluded there was "ample evidence in the record" to support Henry's conclusions about unvaccinated workers posing a greater risk to patients than vaccinated ones in October 2023, and about COVID continuing to pose an "immediate and significant risk" to public health.
Regarding the petitioners' argument that other jurisdictions in Canada had almost entirely done away with vaccine mandates for health-care workers by the time Henry extended her orders, the judge noted that just because other authorities made different decisions, B.C.'s aren't necessarily unreasonable in comparison.
"In October 2023, circumstances in some of those jurisdictions may have been different than here," the decision reads.
"More fundamentally, there is more than one reasonable way to approach the complex medical, scientific, and social issues addressed in the orders. At the time, there could be no certainty about what will be most effective or strike the right balance. Rather, these are judgment calls on which reasonable public health experts may disagree."
Similarly, though B.C. had ended nearly all of its other COVID-related restrictions by October 2023, Coval found Henry's argument that health-care settings were fundamentally different from other contexts to be reasonable.
"Outside of health care, the PHO saw it as safe to transition away from much of the former emergency regime, such as public masking, distancing, vaccine passports, and restrictions on gatherings and travel," the decision reads.
"As the record indicates, in large part this was due to the high percentage of the population that was vaccinated. At the same time, the record indicated good reason for continued vigilance within the health-care system itself."
The judge also found that the record supported Henry's conclusion that unvaccinated workers would be more likely to become infected, and therefore more likely to transmit the disease to patients.
While the petitioners "strenuously denied" that an unvaccinated person was any more likely to transmit the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 than a person who had received the initial two-dose course of vaccines, Coval found that the record "clearly refuted this submission" and contained "abundant evidence" to support Henry's orders as reasonable.
Charter challenges
Coval also dismissed the petitioners' Charter-related submissions, though different challenges were dismissed for different reasons.
Some of the petitioners argued that Henry's orders violated Section 2's protection of the right to freedom of conscience, citing personal beliefs about the vaccines being "rushed, experimental, ineffective and possibly unsafe," according to the decision.
Some also shared the belief that whether to be vaccinated is a matter of "personal self-determination."
While Coval accepted that the petitioners genuinely held these concerns, the judge found they "do not reflect an overarching moral belief system" of the type protected by the Charter, "but rather personal convictions and assessments regarding the vaccine and vaccination mandates."
"On the evidence, these convictions and assessments, primarily about safety, the approval process and freedom of choice regarding vaccination, do not rise to the level of profound and overarching moral belief systems about themselves and how to live their lives that receive constitutional protection under freedom of conscience," the decision reads.
The judge ruled differently regarding Section 2 challenges based on religious beliefs.
Six of the petitioners told the court their opposition to vaccination stemmed from their Christian faith, primarily citing the use of fetal cell lines in vaccine development as "contrary to their religious views about treatment of unborn human life."
Coval concluded that Henry's orders had infringed on these six petitioners' rights to religious freedom, but were nonetheless reasonable in the context of the orders' public health objectives.
"Having found a sufficient evidentiary foundation in the record for the PHO’s conclusions regarding the risks posed by an unvaccinated health-care workforce, and recognizing that deference is owed regarding these complex medical and scientific issues, I find the orders reasonably balanced the risks posed by unvaccinated healthcare workers and the (Section 2) rights of those who eschewed the vaccine for religious reasons," the decision reads.
The judge also rejected the petitioners' Section 7 arguments, concluding that the orders did not compel them to accept unwanted medical treatment, and therefore did not engage the Charter's protections of bodily integrity and medical self-determination.
"Instead, they lost their jobs because they chose not to accept vaccination against a highly contagious virus which posed the risk of serious illness and death to vulnerable patients and other health-care workers," the decision reads.
"In my view, this loss did not engage their (Section 7) right to liberty because of the well-established principle that (Section 7) does not protect the right to work in any specific employment or particular profession, particularly when the job-loss arises from non-compliance with its governing rules and regulations. This is not a constitutionally protected fundamental life choice."
Even if the orders had violated Section 7 rights, Coval found, they likely would have done so in ways that were not contrary to the principles of fundamental justice, as they were neither arbitrary, nor overbroad, nor grossly disproportionate.
Administrative and remote workers merit review
The one area where Coval did agree with the petitioners was on the question of whether it was reasonable for Henry to include remote and "purely administrative" workers in the list of health-care professionals subject to the vaccine mandate.
Some of the petitioners argued that the provincial health officer's inclusion of those workers, coupled with her decision not to allow requests for reconsideration from them, made the orders unreasonable.
Coval largely agreed on this point, noting that there was "an absence of evidence" in the record regarding remote and administrative workers and the specific risks, if any, they posed to the health-care system by being unvaccinated.
He also noted "a lack of connection" between such workers and the central rationale for the orders, namely "protecting vulnerable patients and the health-care workers who care for them."
"Counsel for the PHO pointed to the statements in the orders about the enhanced risk of absenteeism and associated slippage in the system," the decision reads.
"They gave the example of a surgery booking clerk, and submitted that, while such a role might be performed remotely, any increased absenteeism from lack of vaccination could create problems for surgical scheduling. In my view, such a single example does not justify the total elimination of a reconsideration process for all remote and administrative workers."
Henry also argued that maintaining a reconsideration process for remote and administrative workers would take her team an "inordinate" amount of time and resources and be "impractical" because of a lack of specifics about each applicant's role.
"I was shown nothing in the record, however, to suggest this was a significant obstacle, and in my view there would appear to be reasonable ways of addressing the issue if it arises," the decision reads.
"For example, a remote worker requesting such reconsideration might provide evidence – such as a supporting letter from the employer – that their role can be fully performed remotely and that absenteeism is generally manageable due to back-up personnel and systems. As the petitioners pointed out, the record indicates that hundreds, if not thousands, of health-care workers are absent every day across the province, for a host of reasons, which the system is able to manage."
For these reasons, the judge concluded there remained a "lack of justification" in Henry's orders for not including a reconsideration process for remote and administrative workers.
Coval remitted that section of the orders to Henry's office for reconsideration, concluding that there wasn't an overwhelming or "inevitable" solution to the issue that he should impose through a court ruling.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before elections
Slovakia's populist prime minister, Robert Fico, was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday after a political event in an attempted assassination that shocked the small country and reverberated across Europe.
U.S. intelligence officials wanted to meet with Transport Canada's UFO 'lead'
Canada's transportation department had a UFO 'lead' who tried to 'quell' media interest and planned to meet with U.S. intelligence officials.
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver handed a cell phone ticket for using points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
'The Fly' has become notorious in France after a brazen escape. What's his criminal history?
A prisoner nicknamed “The Fly” has become notorious in France overnight after a daring and bloody escape from a prison convoy in Normandy that left two guards dead.
Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
Barge hits a bridge in Texas, damaging the structure and causing an oil spill
A barge slammed into a bridge pillar in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, spilling oil into surrounding waters and closing the only road to a smaller and separate island that is home to a university, officials said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Person responsible for 1996 drugging of 'Titanic' crew likely not a local: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police believe a non-resident could be responsible for the infamous drugging of numerous crew members of the 'Titanic' movie with a hallucinogenic in 1996.
Latest updates on the biggest wildfires burning in Canada
Thousands of people in Western Canada remain displaced from their homes as wildfires threaten their communities, triggering evacuation orders and alerts.
OPINION If you think you can’t focus for long, you’re right: Sandee LaMotte
Regaining your focus requires you to be mindful of how you are using technology -- a daunting task if you consider the average American spends at least 10 hours a day on screens.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. government and social media giants make deal on non-consensual intimate images
The British Columbia government and social media giants have made what they call a "historic collaboration" for youth safety online.
-
BC Ferries adds summer sailings, removes fuel charge after 'frustrating' 2023 season
BC Ferries will add 350 more sailings to its schedule this summer and remove its fuel surcharge as the ferry operator looks to avoid a repeat of last summer's travel frustrations caused by mechanical problems and staff shortages.
-
B.C.'s COVID vaccine mandate for health-care workers survives court challenges
B.C.'s ongoing mandate that health-care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 survived a legal challenge this week, though the judge in the case remitted part of the provincial health officer's order back to her for reconsideration.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Edmonton
-
Winds expected to move fire away from Fort McMurray on Wednesday: province
A wildfire burning near Fort McMurray is expected to move away from the community on Wednesday.
-
Oilers' line shuffling pays off in Game 4 win over Canucks
Head coach Kris Knoblauch had put Leon Draisaitl, the National Hockey League playoffs' leading scorer with 20 points, on a line with wingers Evander Kane and Dylan Holloway for Game 4.
-
Westlock girl killed in Highway 2 crash
A five-year-old girl was killed in what is believed to have been a head-on crash north of Edmonton Tuesday evening.
Calgary
-
'The bar is way too low': Dozens of violations found at Calgary daycare following parent complaints
Around two months after being closed for health violations, an inner city daycare in Calgary has now had its licence capacity reduced after several recent inspections revealed two dozen non-compliance concerns.
-
Danielle Smith reacts to Calgary council’s vote to pass blanket rezoning
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she remains "concerned" after Calgary councillors passed blanket rezoning on Tuesday.
-
Vehicle with guns inside ditched in Mayland Heights, Calgary police investigating
Calgary police are working to identify two men who are believed to have information about a vehicle recovered from the community of Mayland Heights last year.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge calls first year of encampment strategy a success
While they may not be noticeable to residents, the City of Lethbridge is making a few changes to its encampment strategy to help connect the city’s vulnerable population with services and support.
-
Hundreds of job seekers attend Lethbridge job fair
A job fair saw hundreds of prospective hiring candidates meet with employers in Lethbridge on Tuesday.
-
Deadly southern Alberta highway crash kills two people
Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
'Inhumane conditions': 68 dogs pulled from Winnipeg home
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
-
Power restored in downtown Winnipeg after equipment fire
Power has been restored to roughly 1,400 customers in downtown Winnipeg after Manitoba Hydro crews responded to a fire.
-
Neighbour testifies about late night encounter with admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki
Neighbours of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki testified about the man’s late night outings when he was “just getting rid of garbage” – later determined to be the remains of one of his four victims.
Regina
-
As Sask. teachers vote on new sanctions mandate, education minister, STF say bargaining is restarting
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Regina police lay gun charges on man found cycling, blaring loud music
A 28-year-old man found cycling and blaring loud music in the middle of the night on a Regina street is facing multiple firearms related charges after being apprehended by police.
-
Sask. singer Rebecca Strong wins $1M, Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada's Got Talent.
Saskatoon
-
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver handed a cell phone ticket for using points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
-
As Sask. teachers vote on new sanctions mandate, education minister, STF say bargaining is restarting
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Sask. singer Rebecca Strong wins $1M, Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada's Got Talent.
Toronto
-
Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
-
Video shows smash-and-grab robbery at Mississauga mall as police announce arrests
Three suspects are facing charges in connection with jewelry store robberies at two Mississauga malls last week, including one that was captured on video, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Toronto seeing increase of sick or injured raccoons this spring
The city is seeing an increase in the number of service calls for sick and injured animals, mostly raccoons, and one reason behind it could be a virus which appears to make them act like a zombie.
Montreal
-
Quebec court rejects McGill injunction request to remove encampment
A Quebec judge has rejected McGill University's request for an injunction to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on the university's campus in downtown Montreal.
-
Man arrested 10 years after Longueuil bike path murder
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a decade-old murder case.
-
Montreal's international airport takes rival to court over name change
Aéroports de Montréal (ADM), which operates Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, is suing its Saint-Hubert competitor, claiming that its rebranding will confuse travellers.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa community leader and businessman Larry Bradley passes away
Larry Bradley, a well-known community leader and Ottawa businessman, has died at the age of 74.
-
Small earthquake rattles eastern Ontario, western Quebec
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was felt east of Ottawa on Wednesday morning.
-
Council votes to rename Greenboro Community Centre after former councillor Diane Deans
Ottawa city councillors voted to rename the Greenboro Community Centre in honour of former councillor Diane Deans on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Man charged for N.S. car crash that killed 3 people
A 25-year-old man is facing multiple dangerous driving charges in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two adults and an infant on a Nova Scotia highway last October.
-
'Sudden death' draws large police presence to Middle Sackville, N.S., neighbourhood
A large police presence in Middle Sackville, N.S., Tuesday night was the result of a sudden death, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.
-
Two Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors
Two prominent Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors.
London
-
Dog dies in central London, Ont. fire
London fire crews dealt with an intense afternoon fire, but say all occupants made it out safe.
-
Elgin County OPP confirm death of Tanya Wiebe 'a homicide'
More than three months after her death, OPP in Elgin County are confirming the death of Tanya Wiebe was the result of a murder-suicide.
-
'It could mean a cure': Cautious optimism for groundbreaking ALS research at Western
ALS patient Mathew Brown said he’s hopeful for future ALS patients after news this week of research at Western University of a potential cure for ALS.
Kitchener
-
Immigration Minister Marc Miller weighs in on local international student enrollment
Marc Miller dropped by the CTV Kitchener studio to comment on international student enrollment in post secondary schools.
-
Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
-
Six Nations Police officer charged with assault
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Professional Standards Bureau has charged a Six Nations Police officer with assault causing bodily harm.
Northern Ontario
-
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver handed a cell phone ticket for using points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
-
Tazed and bitten in the face: Sudbury police dealt with some wild cases last month
The monthly police services board in Greater Sudbury gives the public insight into the day-to-day operations of police, including some of the cases they deal with far from the spotlight.
-
OPINION
OPINION If you think you can’t focus for long, you’re right: Sandee LaMotte
Regaining your focus requires you to be mindful of how you are using technology -- a daunting task if you consider the average American spends at least 10 hours a day on screens.
N.L.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.