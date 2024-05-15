Man wanted on Quebec child porn charges arrested in B.C.

A man who had warrants out for his arrest in Quebec on child pornography charges has been apprehended in Langley, B.C., authorities announced Wednesday.

James Kastanis, 35, was wanted for charges including possession of child pornography, access to child pornography and production of a controlled substance, according to the B.C. RCMP.

“The BC RCMP Fugitive Return Program worked with the Langley RCMP for the arrest, and in partnership with the Sûreté du Québec Internet Child Exploitation Unit, the British Columbia Prosecution Service and Québec Crown Prosecutors Office in extending the warrant to B.C.,” reads a Wednesday news release.

Kastanis was taken back to Quebec to face the charges he is accused of last Thursday, May 9, according to Mounties.

“We are proud of our officers and our partner agencies for all the great work into this investigation,” spokesperson Cpl. Brett Urano said, in the release. “This arrest was due to the great work amongst multiple agencies to get Kastanis into custody.”