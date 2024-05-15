Caught on camera: Suspect spits at McDonald's drive-thru employee

Police in Coquitlam are hoping to identify a suspect they say spat at a McDonald's employee through a drive-thru window earlier this month.

In a news release Wednesday, Mounties said the caught-on-camera assault happened on May 1 at the 2725 Barnet Hwy. location. Investigators said a man tried to order food from a drive-thru window while he was on an electric scooter. Staff told him he couldn't order food at the drive-thru, after which the suspect spat at the employee through the window.

"We take reports of workplace violence very seriously as everyone deserves to feel safe at work," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in a news release.

Police described the suspect as a man between the ages of 30 and 40, with a slim build and short beard. He was wearing a light grey helmet, a dark jacket with two white lines down the arms, a light blue shirt, dark pants and a dark backpack at the time of the incident.

"We are asking anyone who may recognize this man to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550," Hodgins said.