Feds pledge more money to help B.C. with fallout from climate change emergencies

After a deadly heat dome, devastating wildfires, and damaging floods, the federal government will provide $870 million dollars to British Columbia to help deal with recovery efforts due to floods, landslides and storms.

Some of the money will be used to rebuild damaged private and public infrastructure as well as to cover some of the recovery work the province has already completed, according to Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

Up to 15 per cent of the money can be earmarked to fire-proof and flood-proof infrastructure as the province braces for future extreme weather events driven by climate change.

In June, Ottawa announced $207 million in support for wildfire recovery efforts.

Monday's funding announcement came as firefighters battled the Nohomin Creek Fire which is out of control and dangerously close to the Village of Lytton and the Lytton First Nation. Several homes have already burned to the ground.

John Haugen, Deputy Chief of the Lytton First Nation, welcomed the funding announcement. He said he spoke to some of the people who lost everything and that they are now in temporary accommodations.

He said the longer-term future is uncertain, noting it could be very challenging for six families in a tight housing market. At the same time, he said many people were stepping up with offers of help.

"It's a little bit daunting but at the same time, there are enough people who can assist," Haugen added.

Farnworth, who is in charge of Emergency Management B.C. said 96 crew members and eight helicopters were attacking the fire, pointing out the weather is a key factor in what happens going forward.

Forty-five evacuees have already registered in Cache Creek, and 107 in Lillooet, he added.

As of early this afternoon, Farnworth said the wildfire had grown to 18.5 square kilometres, and crews were able to hold the line at the north and south end of the fire.

"The real issue right now is it is moving in westerly direction toward the Stein Valley provincial park."

The province's fire season has started later than usual, due to wet weather throughout most areas o ver the srping. Still, Farnworth warned hot and dry conditions are expected in the weeks ahead. He said volunteers and crews would be on the ground to battle wildfires, and help people fleeing their homes.

Farnworth shared this message with the public: "People need to recognize when there's a campfire ban out there, you observe it, you don't flick cigarette butts out the car window, some basic common sense."