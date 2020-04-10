VANCOUVER -- The Canadian government is asking the RCMP to join in on enforcement when it comes to the Quarantine Act Order put in place last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order requires those coming into the country from international destinations to isolate themselves at home and monitor their health.

“Whether you're issued an order from the federal government or the Quarantine Act, we expect that to be followed,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer.

Tam said usually officials contact those under quarantine, and the majority of the time they are found to be in the right place.

According to the RCMP, officers will generally be used to check up on those who need “physical verification by police.”

“Our officers will speak to the person, inform them of the law and explain the importance of compliance, as well as the potential consequences of non-compliance,” the RCMP said in a release.

A violation or failure to comply with the Quarantine Act could bring maximum penalties of up to a $750,000 fine and 6 months in jail.

People charged under the Quarantine Act can be issued a court appearance notice, rather than being taken into custody.

The RCMP said arrests would be a last resort.