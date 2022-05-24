Federal, provincial governments pledge $15M each for 2025 Invictus Games in B.C.
The federal and provincial governments are each committing $15 million in support of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan made the announcement at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Trudeau says that as the first Invictus Games to feature adaptive winter sports, the event will be “uniquely Canadian” and he says an additional $1 million in federal funds will be provided to the Soldier On program to support the participation of Canadian veterans in the games.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, announced in April that Vancouver and Whistler won the bid to host the eight-day international sports competition for wounded and ill military veterans in February 2025.
Over 500 athletes from more than 20 nations are expected to compete in 2025.
The games will feature alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling as well as swimming, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.
