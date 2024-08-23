Fears for B.C. grain harvest, commuter train still suspended, amid rail disruption
British Columbia grain producers are closely watching developments in the nationwide rail dispute that they say could soon spread its impact beyond farmers to producers of food and beer.
Canadian National Railway Co. trains began rolling again, but it's unclear when freight movements will fully resume, after railworkers issued a new strike notice and pushed back against efforts by the federal government to get them back to work.
Operations remain halted at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., shutting down B.C.'s West Coast Express commuter line because it runs on CPKC track.
Peace River area farmer Hannah Willms, who is a director of the BC Grain Producers Association, says the stoppage that was triggered on Wednesday night is causing problems for farmers like her who rely on trains to get their barley from Fort St. John to the market each week.
She says that compared to trains, trucks don’t have enough capacity, with one train able to carry as much grain as 300 double-length Super-B trucks, and there's "no way" to get that many on the road.
She says a lack of cash flow will put soon a strain on farmers who wait for harvest before getting paid.
“When we are harvesting our grain, we have gone all summer without income, and so we get to harvest and we start shipping our grain, that’s when we get our income,” said Willms who has been farming with her husband for 30 years.
She says if farmers can’t move their grain, it will create problems for other food sectors.
“And pretty soon the beer is not going to be flowing — we supply barley for beer,” said Willms.
Commuters in B.C. are also continuing to feel the impact of the first-ever simultaneous work stoppage on Canada's two major railways.
The West Coast Express in British Columbia's Lower Mainland remained halted Friday for a second day, and transportation provider TransLink says it can't restart until CPKC gives the green light.
The commuter train between Vancouver and Mission, B.C., has been unable to operate without locked-out CPKC rail traffic controllers.
The labour dispute has affected more than 30,000 commuters in Toronto, Montreal and B.C., including the 3,000 who use the West Coast Express each weekday.
The stoppage at both railways prompted Ottawa to ask the Canada Industrial Relations Board on Thursday to use binding arbitration to resolve the impasse.
The tribunal says it is addressing the issue "with utmost urgency" and a decision is expected later today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Right to enjoy property doesn't trump freedom of expression: 'Freedom Convoy' defence
The lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is arguing that a person's right to freedom of expression is not trumped by another's right to the enjoyment of property.
Rail workers pushing back hard against federal government move to get them back to work
Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully resume.
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's suspending his presidential bid and backing Donald Trump
Robert F. Kennedy said Friday he's suspending his independent presidential bid and will seek to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states because he believes his presence in the race would help Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
Murder conviction overturned, new trial ordered in Vancouver killing
British Columbia's highest court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial in the killing of a senior on the doorstep of his East Vancouver home.
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Judge rules Breonna Taylor's boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers
A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor's door before they fatally shot her.
Late French film star Alain Delon wanted his dog buried with him. The dog gets to live
Before he died this week, French film icon Alain Delon once suggested he wanted his beloved sheepdog Loubo buried with him. To the relief of animal lovers around France, Loubo will be allowed to survive.
Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey apologizes for posting Sandy Hook conspiracy online 11 years ago
Former MMA fighter and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has issued an online apology, which she admits is '11 years too late,' for reposting a conspiracy video about the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on social media.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder conviction overturned, new trial ordered in Vancouver killing
British Columbia's highest court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial in the killing of a senior on the doorstep of his East Vancouver home.
-
B.C.'s TransLink warns of HandyDART disruption with workers poised to strike
Metro Vancouver's regional transit provider says its HandyDART service could be disrupted starting Monday as a deadline for contract negotiations approaches.
-
Mountie stabbed, suspect shot during altercation in Richmond, B.C.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a Richmond RCMP officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot Thursday.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Edmonton
-
Rail workers pushing back hard against federal government move to get them back to work
Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully resume.
-
Crash closes Mill Woods Road and 23 Avenue on Friday
A serious crash closed a section of Mill Woods Road near 23 Avenue late Friday morning.
-
Metallica and mural tours among this weekend's offerings in Edmonton
Here is what's happening in Edmonton this weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgary girl, 13, dies in hospital after Highway 3 crash
A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a crash near Coalhurst, Alta., on Wednesday morning has died, RCMP said Friday.
-
Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions return to Calgary on Monday
The City of Calgary is launching into another round of strict water restrictions next week, as crews work to repair sections of pipe in the Bearspaw feeder main.
-
Investigation into Calgary man's death sees second person charged
Calgary police have laid additional charges in the death of a man who vanished last August.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge woman celebrates $1M lottery win: 'Such a blessing'
A Lethbridge woman who won $1 million on the lottery says she plans to use her windfall to buy a house.
-
Calgary girl, 13, dies in hospital after Highway 3 crash
A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a crash near Coalhurst, Alta., on Wednesday morning has died, RCMP said Friday.
-
Whoop-Up Days providing economic benefit as Lethbridge and District Exhibition continues to face deficit
With thousands of people already through the gates at this year's Whoop-Up Days, the Lethbridge and District Exhibition (LDE) is hoping to cash in after a year of financial troubles.
Winnipeg
-
Charges laid after child sex doll seized by CBSA in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg man has been charged after a child sex doll was seized by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
-
Arrests made in machete attacks involving youth: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested three youths in connection with a pair of machete attacks in Winnipeg, including one who was previously charged with causing life-altering injuries to a 15-year-old male.
-
'Nobody 2' filming set to start in Winnipeg Beach Saturday
Winnipeg Beach is being taken over by Hollywood as a movie shoot is scheduled to get underway Saturday. 'Nobody 2', the schedule to Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' will be filming in the town between August 24 and 29.
Regina
-
B.C. woman dies in collision near Indian Head, Sask., 2 sent to hospital
A woman from B.C. died in a collision between an SUV and a semi near Indian Head, Sask. on Thursday.
-
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
-
Regina police ask public to avoid 1800 block Ottawa Street
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public to avoid the 1800 block of Ottawa Street Friday afternoon as a police operation is underway.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man convicted of attempted murder for drunken beating of his ex gets a new trial
A man convicted of attempted murder after beating his partner in a drunken brawl is getting a new trial as Saskatchewan’s appeal court called the verdict the “product of a miscarriage of justice.”
-
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
-
Sask. town fined $175,000 after worker fatally injured
The Town of Kindersley has been fined $175,000 after a worker was fatally injured when entering a sewer manhole.
Toronto
-
Woman 'targeted' in attempted kidnapping at Vaughan Mills: police
At least four suspects allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman at Vaughan Mills on Friday afternoon.
-
Ontario woman says she was left stranded by Flair Airlines in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
-
'We are in the dark': Owner clueless on why suspects threw Molotov cocktails into tattoo shop in Liberty Village
The owner of a tattoo shop in Liberty Village says he doesn't know why three suspects threw Molotov cocktails into his business last week.
Montreal
-
Despite continued pleas from coroners, Montreal metro not proceeding with platform screen doors any time soon
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
-
Rail stoppage: Montreal commuters eye alternatives as trains halted for second day
More than 20,000 Montreal commuters are again being forced to find alternative ways to get to work because of a work stoppage at Canada's two biggest railways that has halted trains for a second consecutive day.
-
A year after salon owner shot and killed, Montreal police investigating shooting at same spot
Montreal police are investigating after a salon that was the scene of a deadly shooting last year was shot at again last night while it was open.
Ottawa
-
'Showing up really matters': Several groups set to march in Capital Pride parade as large organizations withdraw
The Capital Pride parade is set to take over part of Centretown on Sunday and while several groups have pulled out, many more say they're still marching.
-
Boy, 13, facing charges after 2 people shot with an air gun in Gatineau, Que.
Police in Gatineau, Que. say a 13-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly firing an air gun at vehicles and bystanders in the Aylmer area.
-
O-Train off peak service drops to every 10 minutes on Monday: Here's what you need to know
The O-Train will be running less frequently during off-peak hours starting on Monday, as OC Transpo adjusts service on the light-rail transit line to meet customer demand and travel patterns.
Atlantic
-
Family of patient who died in Fredericton ER waiting room files lawsuit against Horizon Health
The family of a man who died two years ago while waiting for care in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital waiting room has filed a lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and two nurses who were on shift that night.
-
Nova Scotia group wants a court to declare a First Nation's lobster fishery illegal
A commercial lobster fishing group in southwestern Nova Scotia is seeking a court to have a lobster fishery run by a First Nations community declared illegal.
-
So, who is Pascan Aviation? A closer look at the Maritimes' newest airline
Pascan Aviation will soon be servicing the Sydney-to-Halifax air travel route that had been gone for two years.
London
-
Two charged after violent Owen Sound assault leaves one man in critical condition
A violent altercation that involved shooting out the windows of a fleeing car, and an assaulted man in critical condition, two men have been charged by Owen Sound police.
-
Car driven into building in south London
The incident happened in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Highview Avenue. Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported, and that the investigation is ongoing.
-
Missing bull seeks return home
Elgin County OPP officers responded to a bull at large on Belmont Road near Ferguson Line around 7 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Kitchener
-
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
-
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
-
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 17 reopens Friday afternoon following fatal crash in West Nipissing
Highway 17 reopened Friday afternoon after a fatal crash Friday morning involving two passenger vehicles in West Nipissing.
-
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
N.L.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.