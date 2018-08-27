

CTV Vancouver





An English bulldog who was snatched from outside a Delta, B.C. home Monday morning has been reunited with his family.

Nuvi Lally and Samraj Virk realized their pet dog, Arzoo, had been taken after they checked their surveillance cameras and saw a stranger carrying the 70-pound pooch into a silver Pontiac.

"My heart dropped because I didn't think it looked like somebody was trying to help my dog," Lally said.

That night, hours after the family shared their story on social media and the news, Virk spotted the Pontiac from the video and confronted the driver.

Virk told CTV News the man complained that he'd been harassed by people demanding he return the dog.

"He was really upset, verbally upset, and told us to take the dog and get out of his driveway," Virk said.

The family said they're grateful so many people spread the word about Arzoo, who seemed to be tired but in good health.

"Thank you. Without your support, I don't think we could've put pressure on the person who took him to return him," Lally said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos