Fall chores can save you money on your home and yard

VANCOUVER -

Fall is the perfect time to make those necessary home fix-its which might have slipped through the cracks over the summer, but should definitely be addressed before winter.

Just ask Ashley Retigliano who moved from an apartment to her first house a month ago.

“It's exciting but it's a lot of work,” she explained. “We do have a pretty large property that needs a decent amount of maintenance, but definitely needs a lot more work.”

Consumer Reports says that some chores can save you money in the end. Starting with your lawn – it is recommended you avoid leaving matted leaves on the grass.

“Using your lawn mower’s mulching mode to return nutritious bits of leaves and grass back into the soil, plus it saves your back from raking,” Paul Hope, Consumer Reports Home Editor

You will also save money on leaf bags, and patching the lawn come spring.

Unfortunately, leaves do not just fall on your yard -- Leaves, sticks and other debris can clutter gutters, causing rain to overflow and pool around your home’s foundation, and even seep inside.

“And if the water in your gutters gets cold enough to freeze, ice dams can form, which forces water back ]under your roofing shingles and even results in drips inside the house,” said Hope.

The safest way to clear gutters is from the ground, using a wand extension for your hose or even an attachment for your leaf blower or wet vac. NEVER go onto the roof to clean your gutters. In addition, to protect your foundation make sure your gutters drain at least 5 feet from the house.

Then take some time to inspect your roof. Use binoculars to look for shingles that appear cracked or curled. Small leaks can damage the wood sheathing and rafters and damage your home’s interior.

Consulting a professional can save you money down the line.

“A pro can inspect the flashing around your chimney and any skylights, and catch any leaks before they get worse,” added Hope.

Finally, do not forget to close your hoses to avoid the risk of bursting a pipe in sudden freezing weather. Shut off inside valves, and then drain any leftover water from the outside spigots.

This is also the time of year to replace those furnace filters. Dirty air filters can restrict heat airflow in your home AND lead to expensive repairs.

With files from Consumer Reports