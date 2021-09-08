VANCOUVER -- The change of season is the perfect time to reinvigorate a beauty routine.

L'Oréal beauty expert Nicole Harvie joined CTV Morning Live with her top picks from the Radiate Beauty Event at London Drugs.

Garnier Green Labs Serum Cream Pinea-C: This product features an all-in-one lightweight formula. It is a face serum, cream and a sunscreen. It is formulated with pineapple and vitamin C and works to improve dull, uneven skin. It is fast-absorbing and provides 24-hour hydration.

La Roche Posay Effaclar Duo+: This product reduces the look of imperfections and acne marks. It is non-comedogenic, improves skin texture and shine is controlled.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara: This mascara is formulated to deliver limitless length and volume. For best results use the flexible brush to extend from root to tip repeatedly until desired volume and length is achieved.

L'Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Definer: This mechanical brow pencil offers feature an ultra-fine tip to create detailed lines and a spoolie brush for volume. The waterproof formula prevents smearing and offers lasting wear.

L'Oréal Unbelieva-Brow Longwear Brow Gel: This transparent brow gel extends the wear of your brows for up to 30 hours. The precise applicator brush offers a quick and easy application process.

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser: This hydrating cleanser removes dirt, makeup and other debris. This cleanses without disrupting the skin's natural protective barrier and was created with dermatologists.

Lancome Idole Eau de Parfum: This classic floral fragrance features notes of jasmine and rose. The stunning bottle design lays flat for a touch of modern elegance.

The Radiate Beauty Event at London Drugs is on through September 30th.

Many L'Oréal products are on special promotion through the rest of this month.